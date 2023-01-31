Update 30: The Firing Range

Greetings, champions!

Update 30 is live!

We've added a long awaited feature: the Firing Range. In the Firing Range you can practice your shooting, play multiple minigames and try out all the weapons at your own pace.



New:

Added Firing Range with multiple minigame modes

-- Static Practice: Try out all the weapons in the game in a safe environment at your leisure

-- Reflex Practice: Try to hit the active target with any weapon

-- Headshot Practice: Deliver as many headshots as you can in the given time

-- Practice Dummy placed in the Firing Range

-- With a friendly NPC companion

Changes:

Removed winter seasonal decorations from the game

Practice Range repurposed to Drone Challenge

Practice Dummy moved to the Firing Range from the Drone Challenge

Optimizations:

Optimized grappling hook and bow materials

Fixes:

Fixed Oculus PC startup crash

Fixed rockets in Rocket Launcher to match the current game state and graphics fidelity

Fixed Railgun tutorial step not registering damage

Fixed hit indicator on headshots

