Today’s Munchkin Patch 1.1.0 expands language support to our German and Turkish friends, and includes a variety of UX improvements to the tutorial and gameplay! Willkommen and Hoşgeldiniz!

New features

Tutorial 1 and 2 now clarify how configuring items works in your inventory

Support added for German and Turkish languages

UI and AI Improvements

Discarding card animation is faster and more clear

VFX added to make it more apparent where cards/classes/races are going when equipped/carried

AI now delays slightly in taking actions so there's time to see what's happening on their turn

Gender selection options are now more easily identifiable as buttons

Configuring your inventory now has more clear indicators of what can be moved or selected

Cheat and Hireling now indicate what item they're attached to

Added warning to some of the most common gameplay mistakes to make sure players are making the moves they intend

Action log no longer scrolls automatically when new actions are taken for easier readability during enemy turns

Bug Fixes

Continued focus reducing the number of softlock, crash, and gameplay related bugs

Out to Lunch now visually discards monsters from combat as intended

Curses now affecting items held by the Hireling

Timer graphics will no longer be obscured when full-screen selection windows are up (such as Sell an Item)

Players may now tie when two reach level 10 in the same combat

Removed an exploit where running out of time allowed players to avoid Income Tax

Modifiers no longer cause a player to lose combat in the Dice Chucker challenge.

Carried items can no longer be discarded when using Resurrection

And many more!

We’ve made some great progress thanks to your feedback, and we’re on track for Munchkin to leave Early Access for full cross-platform release next month. Along the way, we’ll be continuing to rely on your feedback as we work towards launch.

So if you’re enjoying Munchkin, please take a moment to rate & review to help new players discover the game. And, as always, if you need help or run into trouble, please drop us a line at Support@DireWolfDigital.com.

Thanks for playing Munchkin!