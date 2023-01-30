Today’s Munchkin Patch 1.1.0 expands language support to our German and Turkish friends, and includes a variety of UX improvements to the tutorial and gameplay! Willkommen and Hoşgeldiniz!
New features
- Tutorial 1 and 2 now clarify how configuring items works in your inventory
- Support added for German and Turkish languages
UI and AI Improvements
- Discarding card animation is faster and more clear
- VFX added to make it more apparent where cards/classes/races are going when equipped/carried
- AI now delays slightly in taking actions so there's time to see what's happening on their turn
- Gender selection options are now more easily identifiable as buttons
- Configuring your inventory now has more clear indicators of what can be moved or selected
- Cheat and Hireling now indicate what item they're attached to
- Added warning to some of the most common gameplay mistakes to make sure players are making the moves they intend
- Action log no longer scrolls automatically when new actions are taken for easier readability during enemy turns
Bug Fixes
- Continued focus reducing the number of softlock, crash, and gameplay related bugs
- Out to Lunch now visually discards monsters from combat as intended
- Curses now affecting items held by the Hireling
- Timer graphics will no longer be obscured when full-screen selection windows are up (such as Sell an Item)
- Players may now tie when two reach level 10 in the same combat
- Removed an exploit where running out of time allowed players to avoid Income Tax
- Modifiers no longer cause a player to lose combat in the Dice Chucker challenge.
- Carried items can no longer be discarded when using Resurrection
- And many more!
We’ve made some great progress thanks to your feedback, and we’re on track for Munchkin to leave Early Access for full cross-platform release next month. Along the way, we’ll be continuing to rely on your feedback as we work towards launch.
So if you’re enjoying Munchkin, please take a moment to rate & review to help new players discover the game. And, as always, if you need help or run into trouble, please drop us a line at Support@DireWolfDigital.com.
Thanks for playing Munchkin!
