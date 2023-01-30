Version 0.14.3 is now live!

Hi everyone! Got an important update for you this week!

First of all, I fixed a nasty bug which I had accidentally put in the game when I did the zombies driving cars update which caused all the units to synchronize their movements together until they all moved at the same time. This bug has been fixed so movement should be back to normal! Now on to the new content!

This week I've been adding more AI interaction with vehicles, namely that the military and cops can now shoot at zombies and civilians that are driving vehicles. This is also possible in Control mode as you can see in the image above. Zombies are now also capable of directly approaching and attacking vehicles in order to force survivors to exit them, where previously they were reliant on people panicking and either exiting or crashing their vehicles. This should make for more exciting content when driving into crowds of AI zombies as they will attack the approaching vehicles.

There are still more things I need to do for this like get civiilians / military / cops to use abandoned vehicles and also have people react to hearing gunshots near vehicles, but it's another step closer!

Thanks everyone and I hope you enjoy the update!