DeoVR Video Player update for 30 January 2023

Update ver. 13.6

Build 10436182

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release notes

New Features:

  • Added sorting panel - now you can sort by Trending, New and Top

  • Subtitles (SRT) are now supported for local files

    • Need to be in SRT format and should be named the same as the video (ex.: if video is named video.mp4, then subtitles should be named video.srt)
    • They are enabled automatically if player finds subtitles locally - you can disable them via button on Player panel or inside Subtitles tab under player settings
    • They can be moved in space by clicking on them and dragging
    • Additional options like Font size, Depth and Background opacity can set inside Subtitles tab
Bug fixes:
  • Player timeline now properly aligns blue sections with seeker
Improvements:
  • Subscribe button now gives instant feedback
  • Split Options tab inside player settings into Player and Video options
Other Changes:
  • Removed Christmas 2022 virtual environment

