Update ver. 13.6

Release notes
New Features:
-
Added sorting panel - now you can sort by Trending, New and Top
-
Subtitles (SRT) are now supported for local files
- Need to be in SRT format and should be named the same as the video (ex.: if video is named video.mp4, then subtitles should be named video.srt)
- They are enabled automatically if player finds subtitles locally - you can disable them via button on Player panel or inside Subtitles tab under player settings
- They can be moved in space by clicking on them and dragging
- Additional options like Font size, Depth and Background opacity can set inside Subtitles tab
Bug fixes:
- Player timeline now properly aligns blue sections with seeker
Improvements:
- Subscribe button now gives instant feedback
- Split Options tab inside player settings into Player and Video options
Other Changes:
- Removed Christmas 2022 virtual environment
Changed files in this update