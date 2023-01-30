 Skip to content

This is a Ghost update for 30 January 2023

Update v0.2.53

Fix :
The Fergus Case: Adding favourite pieces, ground collision
Translations

Changes :
Added a scroll bar to the merchant.
Added a button to cancel the loading of the map.

New features:
Added sketches for the Drawing proof.

