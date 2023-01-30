Patch Notes - January 2023 - 0.41.0

"

⭐Changes inspired by our community!

Major Features

--- New player stats: Stone altars and Andromeda's can now provide new player effects: Armor, Critical hit chance and mana.

--- Big rework on the room spawn options you get after finishing a room. Prepare for very different progression now!

--- New rooms type: Two new rooms type added: The Forge and Telluric ruins. They should give options to make your spells stronger or new spells to pick

--- Chameleon: Chameleon has been reworked and now. They're found in intro rooms and offers a option to pick between random quantities of different free loot

--- New world and Zodiacs: Players can now progress untill reaching the new 4th world, Crimson Highlands! They can also find two band new Zodiacs waiting to be faced there: Libra and Aquarius

--- New playable character: Calie: Players can unlock now Calie, the Architect! She can shapes her Gems into dangerous weapons. Her basic attacks leave precious stones on the battleground. She can call back the stones with her signature move dealing even more damage!

Small Features

--- Achievements appear in Death Recap if occured during the run

--- Astral Spirits are slower, bigger, have a better hitbox but they have more HP and drop more elements

--- Only one achievement can appear at a time

--- Easier to open Zodiac chests

--- Signature Spells damage increase with characters levels now

--- Zodiacs always look toward players once defeated

--- Added crystal jumps in the hub

--- Added explication about Kiran signature spell when unlocking him

--- Re-enabled Fire Rain spell after its fix

--- Kiran Giant Fists spell collider is a bit more generous

--- Freeze effect now deals damage when reaching 10 stacks

--- Ayla signature spell cannot target elite minions anymore

--- Added new text hints for some effects, and changed the name of some old ones

--- Changed conditions for Zodiacs spawn inside Andromeda's bar

--- Some currencies like Quartz and Keys are automatically picked after leaving a room

--- Portals rewards: Some room portals can offer different rewards (like Auras) and some of them can have cooldown to avoid same reward picks too often

--- New super powerfull gambit tier added, Astral Gambits! They can be found after beating Zodiacs... If you're luck

--- Amount of life restore by crystal shards is now subtly feedback on life bar

--- Removed ability from Zim-zim that added aditional loot for rewards found, as most rewards have multiple choices by defaultt now. This ability will be replaced by a new one in future patches

--- community inspired ⭐ Crystal shards can't be used if player is full life

---* More elements have been added to the glossary

Balancing

--- Merchant itinerant altars are not reset if already bought

--- Merchant itinerant now have 7 slots

--- Balanced quartz per exploration room

--- Increased a bit XP gained by defeating enemies

--- Invincibility after dash from 0.1 to 0.06 seconds

--- More HP per Rest Room depending of the world

--- Increased most enemies/bosses HP

--- Quartz and experience given by most places

--- Buffed damage dealt by Combustion effect explosions

--- Pavo sacrifice cost is higher now

--- Enemies keep aggro for longer

--- Salvaging an aura is now worth 4 stars

--- Reduced Chamaeleon fight room summon rewards

--- Adjustments made on the following effects : ignition, thunder orb, ice fragments, wisp

--- Some effects like NPCs/Zodiacs summons and LDI elements like world 1 bouncing mushrooms are not affected by damage buffs anymore

--- Reduced Ayla's invencibility time after using signature move

--- Loot found during co-op mode should be more fairly balanced

--- Kiran's signature move trigger a smaller cooldonwn if he doesn't sucessfully trigger a counter

Level Design

--- New Treasure room available

--- Increased Pavo's room width

Music & SFX

--- Captured yalee now have sound design

--- various enemy sfx and mix update

--- worlds ambiance sfx update

--- Zodiac intros do not interrupt sound as abruptly as before

---* Replaced SFX for World 3 enemies

Visuals

--- Merchant itinerant altars visual improvement

--- Removed Andromeda visual asset when a puzzle wasn't available in an exploration room

--- Feedback improved

--- Improved NPC cooldown font

--- Meteors in the void room will not dissapears and flicker anymore

--- Embers now spawn with the right angle

---* Improved rarity feedback on gambits

Bug Fixes

--- community inspired ⭐ Bapy / Main Menu escape attempts could not be the same

--- Zodiac summon icon would disappear for current room after summon zodiac tutorial

--- Bosses & World 2 golem could become invisible in some circumstances

--- Zodiac Chest input was very big at the start

--- Yalees in treasure rooms had some gray parts

--- Cryogenic Sword could explain in side walls or ceiling

--- Chamaeleon could have wrong cloak colors

--- Enemies killed without being hit achievement is not reset anymore when loosing an Andromeda's trial

--- Scorpio could hit 2 times during his ultimate and purple patterns

--- community inspired ⭐ Invisible platforms in Virgo challenge

--- Fix an issue where changing window with shortcuts made the game window become black and resulted in softlock

--- community inspired ⭐ It was possible to get a softlock after getting a Zodiac summon from the bar and triggering it's first time tutorial

--- community inspired ⭐ It was possible for the game to wrongly trigger timers that could cause unexpected behaviors such as teleporting player outside of game area or spawning Scorpio Zodiac in impossible scenarios.

--- community inspired ⭐ Healing shards feedback for amount of life restored, on player inventory, could wrongly display float values

--- community inspired ⭐ Sometimes in coop, spell used to stay open and never close resulting in the player not being able to interact with it anymore

--- Octave's perks that affected his summon duration could not work correctly

--- It was possible to get FPS drops after leaving game paused in certain parts of the game

--- Cooldown from enemies hitting player could not trigger properlly in some situations

--- Sidescreen tips were not being destroyed after opening the Prowess menu with player 2

--- Ayla's perk ""Yalee Disciple"" didn't stack correctly

--- Kiran's counter colider, from his signature spell, could wrongly keep attached to the sprite if the attack animation was canceled

--- The knockback caused on enemies after a attack could push them to the wrong side

--- Ayla's signature move could teleport player outside of game area

--- Wooden Guardian minions could sometimes not be instantly killed when Wooden Guardian is killed

--- Water snakes could get stuck when launching their attacks near walls

--- Octave revive particles were wrongly placed