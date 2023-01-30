Update: Monday, January 30

Share · View all patches · Build 10436151 · Last edited 30 January 2023 – 17:26:13 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

GENERAL

Crashes

​​This update contains several fixes to reduce the number of known crashes. We continue to prioritize increased stability and crash fixes across all platforms.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that showed Weapon Decals and Stickers as blocked.

Fixed an issue where using Spotter Scope could cause target markers to persist when aimed down sights with a weapon.

Fixed an issue allowing the Sentry Gun to be placed inside a tank to eliminate enemies.

Fixed an issue where Gun Screens weren’t showing correctly on the Gunsmith UI tile.

Fixed an issue in the Gunsmith where Players could be kicked back to the main menu when creating a custom knife.

Fixed an issue in Gunsmith that could cause knife variants to display incorrectly.

Fixed an issue that prevented some Players from saving a custom mod while trying to select a Camo.

Fixed an issue causing some Players to crash when dismissing a notification.

Fixed some issues Players were having with accessing and leaving the Firing Range.

Fixed an issue that could cause a delay when looking at a user’s details in the Social menu and then backing out of that menu.

Navigation Improvements

Addressed various issues with the Social menu to improve navigation and functionality.

Fixed an issue preventing some users from navigating through the Friends/Recent tab after scrolling over the top row.

Fixed an issue where Calling Card previews are not displaying correctly in the challenge completion animation.

Fixed a UI issue causing text overlap in the After Action Report.

WARZONE 2.0

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where deploying a Recon Drone in a confined space over water could cause some Players to lose movement.

DMZ