Update: Monday, January 30

GENERAL
Crashes
This update contains several fixes to reduce the number of known crashes. We continue to prioritize increased stability and crash fixes across all platforms.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue that showed Weapon Decals and Stickers as blocked.
- Fixed an issue where using Spotter Scope could cause target markers to persist when aimed down sights with a weapon.
- Fixed an issue allowing the Sentry Gun to be placed inside a tank to eliminate enemies.
- Fixed an issue where Gun Screens weren’t showing correctly on the Gunsmith UI tile.
- Fixed an issue in the Gunsmith where Players could be kicked back to the main menu when creating a custom knife.
- Fixed an issue in Gunsmith that could cause knife variants to display incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue that prevented some Players from saving a custom mod while trying to select a Camo.
- Fixed an issue causing some Players to crash when dismissing a notification.
- Fixed some issues Players were having with accessing and leaving the Firing Range.
- Fixed an issue that could cause a delay when looking at a user’s details in the Social menu and then backing out of that menu.
Navigation Improvements
- Addressed various issues with the Social menu to improve navigation and functionality.
- Fixed an issue preventing some users from navigating through the Friends/Recent tab after scrolling over the top row.
- Fixed an issue where Calling Card previews are not displaying correctly in the challenge completion animation.
- Fixed a UI issue causing text overlap in the After Action Report.
WARZONE 2.0
BUG FIXES
Fixed an issue where deploying a Recon Drone in a confined space over water could cause some Players to lose movement.
DMZ
- Fixed an issue causing the Rewards section of the Faction Mission menu to display incorrectly.
- Addressed a number of issues impacting the functionality and navigation of equipping and previewing Insured Weapons.
- Fixed an issue where Players could not access Gunsmith to change camos when equipping a Launcher in an Insured Weapon slot.
Changed depots in rmg_builder branch