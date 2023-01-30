 Skip to content

Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II | Warzone™ 2.0 update for 30 January 2023

Update: Monday, January 30

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
GENERAL

Crashes

​​This update contains several fixes to reduce the number of known crashes. We continue to prioritize increased stability and crash fixes across all platforms.

BUG FIXES
  • Fixed an issue that showed Weapon Decals and Stickers as blocked.
  • Fixed an issue where using Spotter Scope could cause target markers to persist when aimed down sights with a weapon.
  • Fixed an issue allowing the Sentry Gun to be placed inside a tank to eliminate enemies.
  • Fixed an issue where Gun Screens weren’t showing correctly on the Gunsmith UI tile.
  • Fixed an issue in the Gunsmith where Players could be kicked back to the main menu when creating a custom knife.
  • Fixed an issue in Gunsmith that could cause knife variants to display incorrectly.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented some Players from saving a custom mod while trying to select a Camo.
  • Fixed an issue causing some Players to crash when dismissing a notification.
  • Fixed some issues Players were having with accessing and leaving the Firing Range.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause a delay when looking at a user’s details in the Social menu and then backing out of that menu.
  • Addressed various issues with the Social menu to improve navigation and functionality.
  • Fixed an issue preventing some users from navigating through the Friends/Recent tab after scrolling over the top row.
  • Fixed an issue where Calling Card previews are not displaying correctly in the challenge completion animation.
  • Fixed a UI issue causing text overlap in the After Action Report.

WARZONE 2.0

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where deploying a Recon Drone in a confined space over water could cause some Players to lose movement.

DMZ

  • Fixed an issue causing the Rewards section of the Faction Mission menu to display incorrectly.
  • Addressed a number of issues impacting the functionality and navigation of equipping and previewing Insured Weapons.
  • Fixed an issue where Players could not access Gunsmith to change camos when equipping a Launcher in an Insured Weapon slot.

build 10436151
