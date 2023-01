Share · View all patches · Build 10436142 · Last edited 30 January 2023 – 17:26:16 UTC by Wendy

Bug fixes:

Fixed issue where I broke everything.

Added cap to amount of money you can get in battles, after 30 life you don't gain more gold.

Fixed issue where bosses weren't being loaded properly.

Fixed some visual bugs.

Gameplay Changes:

Added a display to show how much money earned after combat in delves.