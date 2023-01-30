Update 0.7.2

- Added unlockable automatic enemy targetting
- Added unlockable flag for finding all radios
- Added small animation when toggling flashlight
- Add setting for swapping dash/reload buttons on gamepads
- Make main menu animation skippable
- Fix pause menu being partially covered while respawning, and fixed other UI layer sorting issues
- Reduce glitch effect while damaged
- Add setting to disable datamoshing effect
- Fixed some VFX not rendering properly
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1720980/SILO27_Crashlanded/
