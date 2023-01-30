 Skip to content

SILO27: Crashlanded update for 30 January 2023

Update 0.7.2

Update 0.7.2

  • Added unlockable automatic enemy targetting
  • Added unlockable flag for finding all radios
  • Added small animation when toggling flashlight
  • Add setting for swapping dash/reload buttons on gamepads
  • Make main menu animation skippable
  • Fix pause menu being partially covered while respawning, and fixed other UI layer sorting issues
  • Reduce glitch effect while damaged
  • Add setting to disable datamoshing effect
  • Fixed some VFX not rendering properly

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1720980/SILO27_Crashlanded/

