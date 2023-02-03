Update 1.4.2 - Bug Patch

Thank you for checking out Season 2 & the new map, Frostpit. We really appreciate your bug reports & feedback. Check out the list of changes & fixes below.

Changed:

Trapper - Survivalists Vision: Only shows new spawned herbs on the minimap, and dropped items to everyone

Fixed:

Lockpick cannot be used inside player's homes

Underground trapdoors visible on minimap when outdoors

Protection potion not working on Full Moon Event

Failed to create session if spamming button - Shows a waiting menu now instead

Pet appearances are not copied if you clone the appearance of another player as a Slanderer

[UI] Changing the Difficulty setting resets the selected map

Frostpit: The Map overlay that shows item spawns shows the spawns from the Eville map

Frostpit: Items on some tables are only showing up when you get close to them

Frostpit: Ruins Quest - some Souls spawn inside the walls

Frostpit: Digging Quest - some dirt piles spawn clipping with the walls

Frostpit: Barricades can not be placed in some open areas

Frostpit: Possible to get out of bounds as a ghost

The Poltergeist shows no animation when "dying"

Ghost Guide is too loud and not affected by "Sound Effect" setting

The Guard in the main menu has no head

KNOWN ISSUES: