Update 1.4.2 - Bug Patch

Update 1.4.2 Patch Notes:
Thank you for checking out Season 2 & the new map, Frostpit. We really appreciate your bug reports & feedback. Check out the list of changes & fixes below.
Changed:
- Trapper - Survivalists Vision: Only shows new spawned herbs on the minimap, and dropped items to everyone
Fixed:
- Lockpick cannot be used inside player's homes
- Underground trapdoors visible on minimap when outdoors
- Protection potion not working on Full Moon Event
- Failed to create session if spamming button - Shows a waiting menu now instead
- Pet appearances are not copied if you clone the appearance of another player as a Slanderer
- [UI] Changing the Difficulty setting resets the selected map
- Frostpit: The Map overlay that shows item spawns shows the spawns from the Eville map
- Frostpit: Items on some tables are only showing up when you get close to them
- Frostpit: Ruins Quest - some Souls spawn inside the walls
- Frostpit: Digging Quest - some dirt piles spawn clipping with the walls
- Frostpit: Barricades can not be placed in some open areas
- Frostpit: Possible to get out of bounds as a ghost
- The Poltergeist shows no animation when "dying"
- Ghost Guide is too loud and not affected by "Sound Effect" setting
- The Guard in the main menu has no head
KNOWN ISSUES:
- Using Slanderer's Face Morph on dead players causes a crash. We're working on a fix
