Eville update for 3 February 2023

Update 1.4.2 - Bug Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10436014 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.4.2 Patch Notes:

Thank you for checking out Season 2 & the new map, Frostpit. We really appreciate your bug reports & feedback. Check out the list of changes & fixes below.

Changed:

  • Trapper - Survivalists Vision: Only shows new spawned herbs on the minimap, and dropped items to everyone

Fixed:

  • Lockpick cannot be used inside player's homes
  • Underground trapdoors visible on minimap when outdoors
  • Protection potion not working on Full Moon Event
  • Failed to create session if spamming button - Shows a waiting menu now instead
  • Pet appearances are not copied if you clone the appearance of another player as a Slanderer
  • [UI] Changing the Difficulty setting resets the selected map
  • Frostpit: The Map overlay that shows item spawns shows the spawns from the Eville map
  • Frostpit: Items on some tables are only showing up when you get close to them
  • Frostpit: Ruins Quest - some Souls spawn inside the walls
  • Frostpit: Digging Quest - some dirt piles spawn clipping with the walls
  • Frostpit: Barricades can not be placed in some open areas
  • Frostpit: Possible to get out of bounds as a ghost
  • The Poltergeist shows no animation when "dying"
  • Ghost Guide is too loud and not affected by "Sound Effect" setting
  • The Guard in the main menu has no head

KNOWN ISSUES:

  • Using Slanderer's Face Morph on dead players causes a crash. We're working on a fix

