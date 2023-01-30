 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Anna VS the A.I.maze update for 30 January 2023

Changes to how damage affects Physics

Share · View all patches · Build 10436008 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Taking damage before was temporarily disabling a script that could have caused the player physics to act inconsistent if they were in the air. Now when the player is damaged while airborne there is one frame that cuts the velocity of the player physics in half instead. So when you are damaged in the air, you will now lose speed but hopefully it will be consistent. The experience while grounded will remain unchanged.

Let me know if there are any issues or questions, thank you

Changed files in this update

Depot 1957861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link