Changes to how damage affects Physics

Taking damage before was temporarily disabling a script that could have caused the player physics to act inconsistent if they were in the air. Now when the player is damaged while airborne there is one frame that cuts the velocity of the player physics in half instead. So when you are damaged in the air, you will now lose speed but hopefully it will be consistent. The experience while grounded will remain unchanged.
Let me know if there are any issues or questions, thank you
Changed files in this update