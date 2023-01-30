 Skip to content

Kandria update for 30 January 2023

Hotfix

Build 10435995

A new hotfix is live with the following changes:

  • Add a kiosk mode (no saves) to the debug options
  • Fix rare problem with resume saves not being used if there was a crash in the interim
    Reported by irgendnkerl, joram shrijver
  • Report better error on corrupted world or save files
    Reported by Goldberg
  • Fix chest spawn in a particular room dropping rarely the item into the abyss
    Reported by ikharios
  • Fix a rare crash on game close on Linux
    Reported by stacy
  • Report better errors when crashing due to out of memory
    Reported by Noob

Changed files in this update

