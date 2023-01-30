A new hotfix is live with the following changes:
- Add a kiosk mode (no saves) to the debug options
- Fix rare problem with resume saves not being used if there was a crash in the interim
Reported by irgendnkerl, joram shrijver
- Report better error on corrupted world or save files
Reported by Goldberg
- Fix chest spawn in a particular room dropping rarely the item into the abyss
Reported by ikharios
- Fix a rare crash on game close on Linux
Reported by stacy
- Report better errors when crashing due to out of memory
Reported by Noob
Changed files in this update