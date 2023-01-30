Test Branch Update! (Beta 8.4.2)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
New content and features
* Implemented rating for the community missions
- Added Sixquatre's patch
- Added staircase markers in the planning view
Improvements
- Changed the Restless level 3 skill: ignores fatigue in campaign missions
- Changed the fatigue effects: don't impact rotation speed but accuracy instead
- Improved the way modifiers are displayed (expressing effect on speeds instead of delays and durations)
- Improved the game version label
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed the Paparazzi level 2 skill not ignoring stun effects
- Fixed the character FoV visual when moving in stair cases
- Fixed used grenades appearing as unpinned in the setup screen
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed files in this update