Test Branch Update! (Beta 8.4.2)

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

* Implemented rating for the community missions

Added Sixquatre's patch

Added staircase markers in the planning view

Improvements

Changed the Restless level 3 skill: ignores fatigue in campaign missions

Changed the fatigue effects: don't impact rotation speed but accuracy instead

Improved the way modifiers are displayed (expressing effect on speeds instead of delays and durations)

Improved the game version label

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed the Paparazzi level 2 skill not ignoring stun effects

Fixed the character FoV visual when moving in stair cases

Fixed used grenades appearing as unpinned in the setup screen

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.