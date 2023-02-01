King Aurelius Update V 1.0.0

Hey guys!
We've made one more update for the Prologue. It's mostly about balance.
Here is a changelog:
- Enemy units' equipment has been weakened.
- Enemy units' overall health has been reduced
- Certain enemy units evasion has been reduced
- Reduced the number of enemy units in certain missions
Also, let's watch with us this video to remember the story of the King Aurelius and how it started.
Thanks!
You are very welcome to join our Discord server and ask your questions about the game.
Changed files in this update