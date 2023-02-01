King Aurelius Update V 1.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10435933 · Last edited 1 February 2023 – 11:06:15 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys!

We've made one more update for the Prologue. It's mostly about balance.

Here is a changelog:

Enemy units' equipment has been weakened.

Enemy units' overall health has been reduced

Certain enemy units evasion has been reduced

Reduced the number of enemy units in certain missions

Also, let's watch with us this video to remember the story of the King Aurelius and how it started.

Thanks!

