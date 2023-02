Share · View all patches · Build 10435859 · Last edited 3 February 2023 – 23:32:11 UTC by Wendy

Heyho, you funky sexy costume connoisseur!

The year starts golden as Vendita enters the contest, spotting a shiny golden demon costume.

Can you satisfy her greed for riches?

New Stuff:

A new girl for the Spooky Costume Contest - Vendity!

Two endings for Vendita

Fixed:

Several random small bug fixes after an engine update

Lim-Lim's skull-climbing career should be over now (thanks, randomguyed!)

Final costume girl and a smutty reveal coming soon!

Stay funky,

Dez