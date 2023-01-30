- Began work on the Church Faction!
- Several new sidequests; such as Valyn's Letter and Raiding the Tabernacle.
- Added new dungeon areas northeast of Eastwatch, which was fairly sparse in locations.
- Moved item pickup notification so it was no longer hidden behind text boxes.
- Fixed a bug where it would rain/snow inside of certain dungeons.
- Added more direction in some quest logs.
Azarine Heart update for 30 January 2023
Alpha 1.2.1 Patch - Jan. 30
Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update