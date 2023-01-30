 Skip to content

Azarine Heart update for 30 January 2023

Alpha 1.2.1 Patch - Jan. 30

Build 10435706

  • Began work on the Church Faction!
  • Several new sidequests; such as Valyn's Letter and Raiding the Tabernacle.
  • Added new dungeon areas northeast of Eastwatch, which was fairly sparse in locations.
  • Moved item pickup notification so it was no longer hidden behind text boxes.
  • Fixed a bug where it would rain/snow inside of certain dungeons.
  • Added more direction in some quest logs.

