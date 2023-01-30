hashtags / Knee surgery

Hey Fink´s friends,

The last week was very exciting. There is new and also a bit of drama. About the changes of the week.

What's new?

Select up to two tags for each of your dungeons so other people can easily find dungeons that they like. You can edit tags for existing dungeons using the [superdungeonmaker.mod.io](superdungeonmaker.mod.io) page.

What's changed?

"Top Dungeons" now shows the most played dungeons from the last 6 months - Sorry "A Lot of Fun" but newer dungeons should also get a chance to shine! (Might add a toggle for all-time/last 6 months in the future)

The search function based on the tags comes next. But we wanted to offer it already, so that the first users can try it out. Feedback is welcome.

Drama

Julian had to have knee surgery this week. Julian injured himself during training and now had to have surgery. This does not stop him from working on the game but there are still some delays. Give Julian love and comment with a heart :) Get well soon dear Julian. ❤️



More reviews

I know I'm repeating myself, but you could hardly imagine how important this point is. My goal of 200 reviews by the end of February stands and I ask everyone to take 3 minutes and write a review. It's really quick. Click here and write something great.

steam://openurl/https://s.team/a/1622800

Okay, I admit the GIF is a bit threatening but Kylo Ren also wants more. So go :)



We thank you very much. We'll keep going and try super hard to deliver a great game for everyone. ❤️🎨🐔

Your team @rokaplay and FIRECHICK