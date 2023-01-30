Update 0.42

The those of you who prefer videos, the 5 minute one below contains all you need to know about this update:



There is also a new map competition coming up towards the end of this week, so keep and eye out for that.

New Content From AW2



Those of you who played the previous part Ancient Warfare 2 on itch.io know that there is some content which didnt make it into AW3.

But this update features some remastered content from AW2:

Camels are similar to horses, but larger and slower. You can now create custom ranged or melee units on camels.

New image effects



There are new scripting image effects that work similar to the Vignette and ColorOverlay scripting nodes, but allow you to heavily modify how the game looks and opens up many possibilities for new effects. All these effects are represented in the update video.

The new effects/nodes are:

Nightvision can be used to simulate NVGs with a custom color and intensity. The effect features noise and while bright areas become white, darker areas can be seen better.

If you want to try them out in game, I prepared this map with some examples

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2926010928

Custom ranged weapon damage modifications

The damage of ranged weapons in AW3 depends entirely on the projectile/caliber of the weapon. But now you can choose to modify the caliber for your custom weapons to modify stats like Damage, Armor Pen, Armor Dmg, Projectile Amount and Fire Probability to adjust the projectile stats when used with this weapon.

Custom Physics Objects



Custom physics objects are a new type of custom object. They are somewhat experimental and should be used with caution to avoid performance problems, but they also allow a lot of new stuff to be created.

Physical parameters like mass , drag , angular drag , friction and bounciness can be adjusted, to select how your object reacts to the physics simulation

Depending on the settings, these objects can be picked up and/or thrown by the player

There are various settings to select how the object is thrown like throw force modes, strength and whether you want to see a throw preview or not

Thrown or falling/moving objects can also cause damage to units or buildings

Resting physics objects can also block units from walking somewhere if set up correctly

Full scripting support for physics objects allow you to Spawn/delete objects Modify physical parameters Apply force to objects Freeze/Unfreeze objects Force the player to pick up/drop objects or react to events when the player interacts with these objects React to collision events to create custom behaviour And more...



Ragdoll improvements

There are various improvements to ragdolls in terms of performance and functionality.

Ragdolls now react to the force of the kill shot or melee impact to make them more realistic

Ragdoll simulation quality is dynamically adjusted based on the amount of active ragdolls and units in an area to help with performance in dense melee battles

Inactive ragdolls are now frozen in place (this is experimental and might be changed or adjusted in the future)

Other improvements

Increased material limits of most custom object types Weapons, shields, grenades, armor, clothing, environment, consumables, modulars, background from 8 to 16 Attachments from 6 to 12

Objects are now much easier to interact with by not having to hit it directly. This makes clicking buttons or picking up weapons much less annoying

Aim sway was reduced when using scopes. The higher the zoom of the scope, the less aim sway can be noticed

Crouching now reduces aim sway by 50%

The background grid in the scripting view can now be toggled on and off

Hovering over node connections now also highlights the connected in- and output to help while editing large scripts with many overlapping connections

The vehicle spawn nodes now output a reference to the spawned vehicle object

Added a SetRotation node to quickly set the rotation of a unit without having to calculate delta angles

Added button input node and BindPress event node

When dragging into an empty area, the available scripting nodes now show more possible options like custom events and variables

Bug fixes