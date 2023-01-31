Updated on January 31

Note: With the increase of game content, due to the different computer configurations of each person, there may be a little stagnation in daily or combat.

[Update content]

The upper limit of money was changed from 999999 to 9999999. Fix the bug of some professional magic book equipment, and fix the bug of some skills used by the shadow player. Add a prop [main task guide]. After use, there will be a guide line to guide players to the position of the task NPC. The main line and most branch lines will

Prompt, and can be turned on or off at any time. (This item can be obtained in the initial room of the game, Peanut House)

[Note! This function is in the test stage. If the game crashes and other problems occur, please turn off the guide function and wait for the game update and repair]