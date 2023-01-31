New quest system! Big shoppe update!

Well bunny farmers, it's time for a BIG UPDATE!

There's a whole new quest system to earn more heart coins every day so you can customize your bunny with all new outfits and sparkles!

Mother Gaia needs your help with some very important tasks. Come back daily for three new tasks, each with its own reward. Tasks can range from simple harvesting and match making, chatting with your bunfolk buddies, changing your look, and, of course, blushing! The harder the task, the more heart coins you'll earn. And if you complete twelve tasks, Mother Gaia will reward you with BIG MONEY! <3 <3

There are sooooo many new fun ways to dress up your bunny! Summery shorts! Bathing suits! Skulls, hearts, stars sparkles... even dirt (we won't judge)! Plus you can fast travel to the shoppe directly from the quests menu so you can start spending those heart coins right away!

So hop to it, bunny farmers! And share screenshots of your favourite looks... we can't wait to see what you come up with!

And just so you know, we're always harvesting new ideas to make Princess Farmer a fun and cozy experience for everyone to enjoy. So there will be plenty of future updates to keep you smashing those rocks, making those combos, and winning all your bunfolk buddies' hearts!

Sincerely,

The Samobee Team <3 <3 <3