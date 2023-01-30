[bugfix] sometimes the cupboards were unable to be moved
[bugfix] fixed some notes' typos
[feature] Anita calls less frequently
[feature] added splash screen
[feature] a lot of QOL
Holstin Playtest update for 30 January 2023
v0.88
[bugfix] sometimes the cupboards were unable to be moved
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update