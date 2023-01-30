 Skip to content

Holstin Playtest update for 30 January 2023

v0.88

View all patches

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[bugfix] sometimes the cupboards were unable to be moved
[bugfix] fixed some notes' typos
[feature] Anita calls less frequently
[feature] added splash screen
[feature] a lot of QOL

