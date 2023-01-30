Launching 16 Feb, New Trailer and Prologue!



We went quiet for a while but for a good reason; the closed beta was raging behind the scenes. We had our hands full balancing and adding quality-of-life stuff to the game. At the same time, we were making plans for the launch. Finally, the time is upon us.

Launching on 16th February

Mark your calendars, wishlist, and tell your friends! This train can't be stopped: Hellcard is releasing into Early Access on the 16th. Why Early Access, some of you might ask. Those who participated in the Early Access of our previous game, Book of Demons, know that our EA launches are atypical. We launch in Early Access with the game fully playable and somehow polished. For us, Early Access is an opportunity to gather feedback so that we can polish and balance the game where you feel it will make a difference. We will also be adding extra content to make sure the game stays fresh.

New Trailer

I would have forgotten! Here is our new launch trailer, where you get to know the antagonist of Hellcard a bit better.

Last but far from least, the Prologue

Instead of doing the demo, we are relaunching it as a prologue. This might increase the visibility for the new players since the demo had poor visibility on the store page and people on our Discord were asking where is it.

Until we make sure we can have both demo and the Prologue live at the same time the demo will be unavailable, sorry for the inconvenience. The good news is that:

All your saves and progress from the demo will transfer to the prologue and later on to the full game. You can just install the prologue and continue where you left off in the demo.



See you on the 16th and, as always,

Stay safe in the paper dungeons ːArchduckː

Konstanty