Neko Loop update for 30 January 2023

Patch v0.52.16ea - 30 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug that allowed helmets to exceed the maximum defense per affix.
  • Fixed bug that did not show in the tutorial game the HP limits in the UI.
  • Fixed minor bug that caused that the first time in a savegame that you returned to the guild you ended up in the main menu instead of in the guild.
  • If you try to use a card when you have insufficient resources, it will now flash red along with an error sound.
  • The "extra exp" item affix can now give a maximum of +5. (But it is still possible for the same affix to appear several times).
  • Now the text of the "Travel" button appears in orange to make it less confusing.
  • Battle results can no longer be accepted at the end of combat if there is a cutscene in progress.
  • Added combination of repeated affixes.
    You can now activate an option for duplicate affixes to be combined. If it happens, the affix will be displayed in green.
Example:
From

To

The development of the adventure+ mode is progressing smoothly for a February release.

