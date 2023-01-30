Patch v0.52.16ea - 30 January 2023

- Fixed bug that allowed helmets to exceed the maximum defense per affix.
- Fixed bug that did not show in the tutorial game the HP limits in the UI.
- Fixed minor bug that caused that the first time in a savegame that you returned to the guild you ended up in the main menu instead of in the guild.
- If you try to use a card when you have insufficient resources, it will now flash red along with an error sound.
- The "extra exp" item affix can now give a maximum of +5. (But it is still possible for the same affix to appear several times).
- Now the text of the "Travel" button appears in orange to make it less confusing.
- Battle results can no longer be accepted at the end of combat if there is a cutscene in progress.
- Added combination of repeated affixes.
You can now activate an option for duplicate affixes to be combined. If it happens, the affix will be displayed in green.
