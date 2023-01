Share · View all patches · Build 10435445 · Last edited 30 January 2023 – 16:09:29 UTC by Wendy

-Added a Rest Area to the Chamber Trials

-Made Warden Capture instant Death

-Removed Specific Logic for Razor Shots where blood would spatter when colliding with any object.

-Added additional sound effect to Night Creature Emergence

-Added useful Exits to all of the Grave Holes and Catacombs Entrance