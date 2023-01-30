 Skip to content

Artifact update for 30 January 2023

0.75.2 - Release and Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 10435426

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added dialogue option to decline help from Melissa
Fixed erroneous code in the restricted section
Fixed erroneous code in the new arboretum locations
Fixed issue that could cause an ingredient not to occur naturally in a certain sidequest scenario
Slight improvements to formatting in new content
Slight improvement to Student Housing navigation

