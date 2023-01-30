BugFix 1.013

Good day!
Hot from the presses - GRUNND is getting updated with latest fixes.
- a particular Map piece will not show too fast;
- Ending Titles will show up properly - there were instances Narrator doesn't tell you what happened to each of the characters and Hero himself;
- improved Variables of ending dialogue;
- improved "hotspots" in some occasions to make clicking on them easier [so you don't have to be over-precise with your positioning];
- targetFrameRate upped to 60;
- infinite loop bug should be fixed [but I will continue to monitor reports on this one];
- some small stuff.
Even if current issues are solved [hopefully], I will still touch up things via couple small updates.
All the best!
Changed files in this update