BugFix 1.013

Good day!

Hot from the presses - GRUNND is getting updated with latest fixes.

a particular Map piece will not show too fast;

Ending Titles will show up properly - there were instances Narrator doesn't tell you what happened to each of the characters and Hero himself;

improved Variables of ending dialogue;

improved "hotspots" in some occasions to make clicking on them easier [so you don't have to be over-precise with your positioning];

targetFrameRate upped to 60;

infinite loop bug should be fixed [but I will continue to monitor reports on this one];

some small stuff.

Even if current issues are solved [hopefully], I will still touch up things via couple small updates.

All the best!