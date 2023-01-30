 Skip to content

GRUNND update for 30 January 2023

BugFix 1.013

Build 10435398 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day!

Hot from the presses - GRUNND is getting updated with latest fixes.

  • a particular Map piece will not show too fast;
  • Ending Titles will show up properly - there were instances Narrator doesn't tell you what happened to each of the characters and Hero himself;
  • improved Variables of ending dialogue;
  • improved "hotspots" in some occasions to make clicking on them easier [so you don't have to be over-precise with your positioning];
  • targetFrameRate upped to 60;
  • infinite loop bug should be fixed [but I will continue to monitor reports on this one];
  • some small stuff.

Even if current issues are solved [hopefully], I will still touch up things via couple small updates.

All the best!

