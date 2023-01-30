 Skip to content

Code: XGamer Meta update for 30 January 2023

Small Update V2.3.0

Build 10435366 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved:

  • Tutorial level re-worked
  • The main world performance increases by 21%
  • The main world architecture re-worked
  • The main world generates algorithm re-worked

Updated:

  • New tutorial level
  • New Main World Buildings

