Update 1.5.1 released!

Liftoff just got a shot of caffeine! A quickfix update is now available, including a short list of improvements.

Changelist

Added: report function in multiplayer to report on on toxic players.

Fixed: the foliage and rocks in Surtur did not receive any shadows.

Fixed: multiplayer voice chat.

Fixed: No shader pre-loading is done anymore on Metal and Vulkan rendering as it's not needed. This may save a couple of seconds of loading times and may fix issues loading environments on Vulkan.

Fixed: The replay selection would not show recordings saved during tournament tryout or practice runs.

Fixed: The replay selection would not show the correct environment background.

A no-fly zone for negativity.

Trolls, you're not cleared for liftoff.

We are proud to boast of a close-knit and supportive community of pilots and enthusiasts. Our goal has always been to foster an environment where everyone feels welcome and valued. To this end, we have recently taken steps to ensure that this remains the case.

We've got new in-game moderators on board, and our in-game reporting feature makes it easier for players to bring abusive behaviour to our attention. We take a zero-tolerance stance against anyone who seeks to make Liftoff a negative experience for others, and we are committed to preserving the friendly and supportive spirit that has made our community what it is today.

The report feature has been conveniently located in the multiplayer lobby. To access it, simply click on the three dots located adjacent to the player's username.