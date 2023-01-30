Patch 1.2 available now!

Dear OOO-recruits and agents,

Today we announce our second big patch focused on balancing, stability, and combat improvements.

Our design goal for this patch was to make combat feel faster and more reactive. So we tweaked settings to shorten waiting and reload times and added some changes to keep the action going. Next to that, we added an alternative firing mode to the shotgun, giving players more tools to deal with the Uron, especially effective against drones.

Furthermore, we did a full combat re-balance. We added several Uron trooper variants with different behavior trees. There is now a long range trooper that will prefer to shoot at you from afar while in cover, a mid range trooper that will prefer to flank you with an assault rifle and a trooper that will meet you head on with his burst rifle.

We added more depth to the difficulty system, which now also influences the number of enemies that spawn at any given moment. Easy should now be really easy. Normal is doable with a couple of health potions as usual and for those who want a good challenge, Hard will pack a lot more punch.

We further enhanced the Uron heavy troopers to be more of a challenge. The heavies are now equipped with a shield, got faster reaction speed and got a long range grenade bombard mode.

For further enhancing dynamic combat we lowered the resources required to upgrade the gun and the gun auto loads while swapping. This way the player can use his full arsenal during combat without any downtime.

Lastly, we added some more variation to the Uron air force. You will now have to dodge and seek cover as Uron Drones equipped with grenade launchers fire explosives at you from above!

We also tweaked the speeder section and added the option to slow down the vehicle by pressing your left trigger.

More advanced graphics options are now available where players can play with more features like disabling TAA for manual super sampling, disabling Ambient Occlusion, Screen Space reflections and more. These features should make it so that higher range headsets and high end GPUs can further boost the graphics to experience Hubris on a whole other level.

To conclude we want to thank all of our community members who helped us with providing feedback and suggestions to further improve Hubris. Note that we are fully committed to give the best experience to all of you and we will continue improving the game as long as possible!

Kind regards,

Hubris-dev team.

Full patch notes

Gameplay

• Last tier of every upgrade was made cheaper for easier access to the guns.

• All guns have had their reload times reduced, brought in line with the third upgrade.

• Swapping guns now fully reloads the weapon.

• Added alternative firing mode to the shotgun. Holding the firing trigger will now launch a guided missile.

• Added two trooper variants. There are now regular troopers, burst rifle troopers, and more passive long-range Uron troopers. Each with their own behavior and stats.

• We added overlay text explaining the different firing modes

• Added a break to the Hoverbike. This will now slow down the bike even further than the default speed.

• Lucia will now have a minimum pause between random comments she can say.

• Removed screen shake from transport ships.

• Gun now also fires correctly when overlapping with an enemy.

• Fixed lightrail holder collision in the Metro level to be less frustrating to get by.

• Added safety to squid eggs not registering.

• Fixed grabbables falling through floating rock.

• Added safety to killvolumes to allow player position more time to fix itself before respawning them.

• Added a new type of drone which fires explosives.

• Added keybindings in the menu, players will now be able to inspect the keybindings in game.

• Updated spaceship collisions to prevent getting up and getting stuck.

• The squid in the small squidpool now drops two tentacles for crafting.

• The heavy Uron now has a grenade launcher and a shield from afar.

Stability & Performance

• Underwater mines should have better pathfinding, preventing them from moving through meshes.

• Set up HLODs in the cyanpump map improving draw calls for better performance.

• Improved general stability and performance of our engine

Animations

• Polished Wack standing to heigh in some scenes.

• Polished the whole Metro Exit section for Wack to take a more natural path and fixed any clipping issues.

• Fixed troopers sliding sometimes instead of running.

Visuals

• Updated the VFX of the final scene to be unique and more spectacular.

• Uron Transport ships have the right materials applied.

• Uron troopers got new customs to fit their roles.

• New effects added for the shotgun missile launcher.

• New effects added for the heavy trooper grenade ability and shield.

• Explosion from slicing the megadrone is now synced up correctly.

• Created a custom climbhelper mesh for a platform element giving it a cleaner look.

• Fixed text showing up In too large a font for players who played the demo.

• Burstrifle trooper has an appropriate lightgun.

• Squidrope hand placement visuals have been improved.

Audio

• Added sounds for the missile launcher.

• Added unique gun sounds to the new trooper variants.

• Added sounds for the new heavy abilities.

• Door sounds repeating got fixed.