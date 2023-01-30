 Skip to content

Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 30 January 2023

Small Front Lines Beta Fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

There was a bug when setting the Map to off in the Threat Display which would cause the map in both the Mission Planning area and Mission Debrief area to also be hidden.

This is now fixed ːsteamhappyː

