Draconis Update

The default branch of Starcom: Unknown Space has been updated to the Draconis build, which fixes a number of bugs, adds some quality of life changes and introduces new content. This build is not save compatible with Betelgeuse, but if you were in the middle of a playthrough, you can still finish it by switching back to the Betelgeuse Rollback build:

Details on Beta updates and how to switch to them can be found here.

Summary of the major changes from Betelgeuse (with minimal spoilers):

Several new story lines, regions, missions, mostly in the current mid-game

Numerous new anomalies and discoveries

Changes to region placements

Buffs to several techs and level II modules

Increase max thermal penalties, slow dissipation

Thermal exhaust modules

Tactical "slicing" to improve item drop probability

Add mission coordinates to mission log entries

General improvements to the tracking and completion of certain missions

Smoothed item drop frequency

Flinger speed increased, fling sound

Change to skill check result display

Menu option to adjust intensity of anomaly image distortion/noise effect

Esc now closes Ship menu

Change player name input to separate first / last name

Fix for issue where NPCs would fail to respawn

Fix for issue for random anomalies not being added

Fix for Plasma/Flinger issue

AI better at avoiding star damage radius (still not perfect)

Edgedar Icons no longer block firing action (also fixes bug where sometimes there would be small a firing dead zone)

Lots of minor bug fixes

Numerous minor mission, balance adjustments

Numerous typos fixed

As always, you can give feedback in game at any time by pressing the F8 key, or in the Steam Discussion Forums.