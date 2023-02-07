 Skip to content

Starcom: Unknown Space update for 7 February 2023

Draconis Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10435155

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The default branch of Starcom: Unknown Space has been updated to the Draconis build, which fixes a number of bugs, adds some quality of life changes and introduces new content. This build is not save compatible with Betelgeuse, but if you were in the middle of a playthrough, you can still finish it by switching back to the Betelgeuse Rollback build:

Details on Beta updates and how to switch to them can be found here.

Summary of the major changes from Betelgeuse (with minimal spoilers):

  • Several new story lines, regions, missions, mostly in the current mid-game
  • Numerous new anomalies and discoveries
  • Changes to region placements
  • Buffs to several techs and level II modules
  • Increase max thermal penalties, slow dissipation
  • Thermal exhaust modules
  • Tactical "slicing" to improve item drop probability
  • Add mission coordinates to mission log entries
  • General improvements to the tracking and completion of certain missions
  • Smoothed item drop frequency
  • Flinger speed increased, fling sound
  • Change to skill check result display
  • Menu option to adjust intensity of anomaly image distortion/noise effect
  • Esc now closes Ship menu
  • Change player name input to separate first / last name
  • Fix for issue where NPCs would fail to respawn
  • Fix for issue for random anomalies not being added
  • Fix for Plasma/Flinger issue
  • AI better at avoiding star damage radius (still not perfect)
  • Edgedar Icons no longer block firing action (also fixes bug where sometimes there would be small a firing dead zone)
  • Lots of minor bug fixes
  • Numerous minor mission, balance adjustments
  • Numerous typos fixed

As always, you can give feedback in game at any time by pressing the F8 key, or in the Steam Discussion Forums.

  • Kevin

Changed files in this update

