Draconis Update

The default branch of Starcom: Unknown Space has been updated to the Draconis build, which fixes a number of bugs, adds some quality of life changes and introduces new content. This build is not save compatible with Betelgeuse, but if you were in the middle of a playthrough, you can still finish it by switching back to the Betelgeuse Rollback build:
Details on Beta updates and how to switch to them can be found here.
Summary of the major changes from Betelgeuse (with minimal spoilers):
- Several new story lines, regions, missions, mostly in the current mid-game
- Numerous new anomalies and discoveries
- Changes to region placements
- Buffs to several techs and level II modules
- Increase max thermal penalties, slow dissipation
- Thermal exhaust modules
- Tactical "slicing" to improve item drop probability
- Add mission coordinates to mission log entries
- General improvements to the tracking and completion of certain missions
- Smoothed item drop frequency
- Flinger speed increased, fling sound
- Change to skill check result display
- Menu option to adjust intensity of anomaly image distortion/noise effect
- Esc now closes Ship menu
- Change player name input to separate first / last name
- Fix for issue where NPCs would fail to respawn
- Fix for issue for random anomalies not being added
- Fix for Plasma/Flinger issue
- AI better at avoiding star damage radius (still not perfect)
- Edgedar Icons no longer block firing action (also fixes bug where sometimes there would be small a firing dead zone)
- Lots of minor bug fixes
- Numerous minor mission, balance adjustments
- Numerous typos fixed
As always, you can give feedback in game at any time by pressing the F8 key, or in the Steam Discussion Forums.
- Kevin
Changed files in this update