Welcome Back to the Gilded Spire!

It's been a while since we discovered the Gilded Spire. Though many of us continue to visit the Gilded Spire to this day, attempting (and often failing) to plunder her treasures, we are all due for a little change. Check out what the Gilded Spire has to offer now!

New Weapon: Intervention

Defense weapon for "Fhuuu" the Angel

Does not heal allies, but has increased damage. Each hit will grant a unique shield to the user, which will block a flat amount of damage. If the user already has a shield, subsequent hits will increase the shield's strength (to a maximum of 50). Ability: Spirit will not heal the user and nearby allies. Instead, it will temporarily disable the user and transform them into a violent windstorm. Enemies caught in the windstorm will take a small amount of damage and will be pushed away with great force. The user will also regenerate some health for the duration of the ability.

Gilded Spire:

Opening the in-game menu during Gilded Spire will now pause the game.

The Gilded Spire's threat selection logic has been revamped. The new threat selection logic should give the Gilded Spire more of a dynamic feel overall, as it is both less strict and less black-and-white about the player's performance. It should also make the difficulty feel a bit more consistent between different Offense or Defense weapons.

The Napalm enemy upgrade now inflicts less burn damage, and less stacks of Napalm are applied for each floor.

The Resilience boost's health increase has been reduced.

New solid shapes have been added; these shapes are randomly selected upon starting a new Gilded Spire game.

The collision of the platforms now covers the full width of the room.

Collecting an upgrade pickup will now briefly display the effect of that upgrade.

Replicate Gamble's attack delay now decreases if Gale is killed.

Artillery Gamble's missile explosion radius has been increased.

Blazing Gamble has been removed. Though it was technically possible to dodge the Blazing Gamble, it proved disruptive enough to the point that players greatly preferred avoiding Blazing Gamble altogether.

Shock Gamble has been removed. Its functionality was too similar to Replicate Gamble's, albeit far more punishing. The detonation of its shock bombs were also somewhat unpredictable.

Tornado Alley has been removed. Though there are no random elements in its functionality, its high speeds and interactions with enemies often made it difficult to keep track of at higher difficulties, making it somewhat unpredictable (which in turn made it feel unfair in some scenarios).

Bashing Gamble has been added.

Assault Gamble has been added.

Luster Mites has been added.

New Variety Gashapon Items:

Skill Issue (Common Emote)

Ice Cube (Uncommon Chair)

Urban Ninja (Common Reaper Outfit)

Your Biggest Fan (Common Bulwark Outfit)

Eye on the Prize (Common Watcher Outfit)

Sweetie (Common Inker Outfit)

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Lifeguard dashes preventing Napalm from igniting the user upon getting hit.

Self-damage from explosive jumping is now maximized when achieving maximum explosive jump height via lenience.

Fixed being able to respawn partially inside the wall in the Gilded Spire.

When the mouse lock option is enabled, the cursor is no longer locked to the window while using the map editor.

Android : Fixed an issue where touching the inventory emote button while having no inventory emotes available would repeatedly play the "invalid" sound.

Miscellaneous: