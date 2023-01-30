Patch Notes 1/30

Bug fixes:

Fixed issue where some constant effects were being generated with variable magnitudes

Maybe fixed issue where survives damage effects were sometimes triggering even to lethal damage? Really not sure the cause of this one, but I added another sanity check.

Transmute the top card of deck, do X based on card's cost was incorrectly classified as a blue effect

Fixed issue where multipart effects didn't properly check for targets

Fixed an issue where "Search your deck for a unit that costs x or less" only let you get cards with the exact cost

Fixed an issue that led to some cards being treated as destroyed twice.

Gameplay Changes:

The leader of the enemy of combat floors are indicated on the node.

Life no longer carries over between fights, instead the amount of money you get for beating a fight is dependent on how much life you had remaining.

--Made aggro decks more punishing to play against, even when the aggro decks were weak and posed no threat of ending the run. I think it's important to have an incentive to keep your life total high, but the previous system was a bit too unfairly punishing.

Been moving a bit fast on the features, so going to spend the rest of this week mostly focusing on bugfixes and balancing so get those bug reports in on Discord.