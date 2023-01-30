 Skip to content

SHMUP Creator update for 30 January 2023

Update: V1.3.10

Build 10435043

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW FEATURE:
.player control trigger can now use Switch mode
.it's possible to add numbers to names in high-score
.small bullet engine and sfx optimization

BUG FIXES:
.high-scores were not read anymore (regression)
.particle systems editor could crash with more than 99 effects
.when using hyper, using focus doesn't override the hyper anymore
.player control trigger didn't stop the laser sound
.in the Weapon editor, unchecking Use A.I. didn't disable the warm-up behavior preview
.player particle locators wrong rendering order after particle effect update

