New AI War build: https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.536_Extended_Sidekicks

Fun thing for AI War 1 fans: The Classic map type will now always have at least one planet with only one wormhole in.

From Badger: The Dyson Sidekick mod is renamed to be the Sidekicks Mod, and the Dark Zenith mod is scrapped since it's folded into the main Sidekicks mod. Lots of updates to this and other related mods. Also added a new Ark Sidekick player type in this mod.

From StarKelp: The Leere mod has gotten a number of updates.

From SirLimbo: Huge rebalance to Extended Ship Variants, a popular mod that adds even more unit types to the game. This hadn't been adjusted since the DLC2 timeframe, and he noted that it really showed. It includes a lot of nerfs and fixes, to make things more balanced in the larger scope of the game.

More to come soon. Enjoy!

(Usual reminder: you can wishlist our upcoming title Heart of the Machine, if you want to keep up with it. https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ We'll also be running a closed alpha starting in the next few months, so keep an ear out.)