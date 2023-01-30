 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AI War 2 update for 30 January 2023

5.536 Extended Sidekicks

Share · View all patches · Build 10435021 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New AI War build: https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.536_Extended_Sidekicks

Fun thing for AI War 1 fans: The Classic map type will now always have at least one planet with only one wormhole in.

From Badger: The Dyson Sidekick mod is renamed to be the Sidekicks Mod, and the Dark Zenith mod is scrapped since it's folded into the main Sidekicks mod. Lots of updates to this and other related mods. Also added a new Ark Sidekick player type in this mod.

From StarKelp: The Leere mod has gotten a number of updates.

From SirLimbo: Huge rebalance to Extended Ship Variants, a popular mod that adds even more unit types to the game. This hadn't been adjusted since the DLC2 timeframe, and he noted that it really showed. It includes a lot of nerfs and fixes, to make things more balanced in the larger scope of the game.

More to come soon. Enjoy!

(Usual reminder: you can wishlist our upcoming title Heart of the Machine, if you want to keep up with it. https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ We'll also be running a closed alpha starting in the next few months, so keep an ear out.)

Changed files in this update

AI War 2 Content Depot 573411
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 Windows Depot 573412
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 OSX Depot 573413
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 Linux Depot 573414
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 Modding Data Depot 573415
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link