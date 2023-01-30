Version 2.04 live now!

Things have been crazy with the Switch release, but I finally got some time to put out a small patch. It fixes a pretty common bug when mashing through dialogue. Thanks to the Kindergarten speed running community for helping me figure it out!
v2.04 Change Log
- Fixed player being able to eat apples while Jerome walks to Teacher for hall pass distraction.
- Fixed overlapping dialogue occurring when a player mashes buttons too fast.
- Updated credits page to use Kindergarten assets instead of Kindergarten 2.
Changed files in this update