 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kindergarten update for 30 January 2023

Version 2.04 live now!

Share · View all patches · Build 10434963 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Things have been crazy with the Switch release, but I finally got some time to put out a small patch. It fixes a pretty common bug when mashing through dialogue. Thanks to the Kindergarten speed running community for helping me figure it out!

v2.04 Change Log

  • Fixed player being able to eat apples while Jerome walks to Teacher for hall pass distraction.
  • Fixed overlapping dialogue occurring when a player mashes buttons too fast.
  • Updated credits page to use Kindergarten assets instead of Kindergarten 2.

Changed files in this update

Kindergarten Content Depot 589591
  • Loading history…
MacBuild Depot 589592
  • Loading history…
LinuxBuild Depot 589593
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link