I had a crash when entering a cave, and a player recently reported the same thing. It appears the cache models were using bitmap textures with no alpha channel. Normally this seemed to be okay, but occasionally it would cause a Directx error because the shader was looking for an alpha channel.

(to those who don't know what I'm talking about, just know that I fixed it).

I hope this solves the Directx error, but let me know if you see it again.