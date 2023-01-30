Patch V-07: spectating Tilt Five player

This is just a small patch of yesterday's update, which includes experimental support for one spectating Tilt Five player, i.e. you can connect two pairs of Tilt Five™ Glasses to your PC and the first player will control the game as usual, while the second player will be able to see more or less what the first player sees, but they don't have their own wand. However, the second player might be able to use the first player's wand as long as the first player looks at it.

Unfortunately, I have only one pair of Tilt Five™ Glasses; thus, I cannot test the experience for the 2nd player. If you have two pairs of glasses, please give it a try and let me know in the comments what you experience!