Update 0.1.4.5 Patch Notes

Hey everyone, we're back today for another week of enhancements and bug fixing! Your suggestions, feedback and bug reports are being monitored and we're getting through the list of the most-critical bugs.

Soon we'll be able to share a Roadmap of the future plans for Surviving the Abyss, but for now we're focused on stability and quality of life enhancements.

Quality of Life

Destroying buildings during construction now returns 100% of the resources.

Clickable status notifications - can now click certain status notifications which takes you to the location of the issue. (e.g. 5 crew are suffocating)

Bug Fixes:

Crew Assignment:

Prevent all instances of crew being reassigned while on a transport submarine.

Ensure crew are placed within the docks when they arrive after being transported, then correctly walk to end destination building.

Power:

Fix for coal generators outputting correct power when crew are reassigned.

Fix for fuel consumption being double after loading some save files.

Anomaly:

Loading a save file during attack now loads with the attack continuing.

Misc: