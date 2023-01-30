 Skip to content

SpaceBourne 2 update for 30 January 2023

SpaceBourne 2 Beta Ver. Ver. 2.0.1 Release Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

SpaceBourne 2 Beta Ver. 2.0.1

**

NEW FEATURES AND CHANGES :

  • New random encounters and random events added for space traveling

  • Since the auto controller detect system can cause problems when multiple controllers are
    connected, separate options for each control have been added to the settings menu

  • Mission notification interfaces changed

  • The hoverbike camera has been improved

BUG FIXES:

Reported by players as follows :

  • The same village type spawns on every planet

  • Hover bike camera moves forward and backward when there is foliage under it

  • Dialogue freezes while talking with Molex

  • Sometimes when I press H to interact with things, immediately after pressing H my hud to my ship goes away as if I am looking through a 3rd person free look view, and my ship is invisible,

  • After using the call ship function, if I get on the ship while the ship is still coming towards me automatically, all the HUD is lost and the ship sounds are not playing

  • If I call a hoverbike while flying with a character jetpack on the planet's surface, I can use a hoverbike above the clouds.

  • On the “Save someone from sieged town” mission, the person I should be saving attacks me when I approach

  • Mining tools stop working after a while

