SpaceBourne 2 Beta Ver. Ver. 2.0.1 Release Notes

**
SpaceBourne 2 Beta Ver. 2.0.1
**
NEW FEATURES AND CHANGES :
-
New random encounters and random events added for space traveling
-
Since the auto controller detect system can cause problems when multiple controllers are
connected, separate options for each control have been added to the settings menu
-
Mission notification interfaces changed
-
The hoverbike camera has been improved
BUG FIXES:
Reported by players as follows :
-
The same village type spawns on every planet
-
Hover bike camera moves forward and backward when there is foliage under it
-
Dialogue freezes while talking with Molex
-
Sometimes when I press H to interact with things, immediately after pressing H my hud to my ship goes away as if I am looking through a 3rd person free look view, and my ship is invisible,
-
After using the call ship function, if I get on the ship while the ship is still coming towards me automatically, all the HUD is lost and the ship sounds are not playing
-
If I call a hoverbike while flying with a character jetpack on the planet's surface, I can use a hoverbike above the clouds.
-
On the “Save someone from sieged town” mission, the person I should be saving attacks me when I approach
-
Mining tools stop working after a while
Changed files in this update