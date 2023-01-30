SpaceBourne 2 Beta Ver. Ver. 2.0.1 Release Notes

**

**

Since the auto controller detect system can cause problems when multiple controllers are connected, separate options for each control have been added to the settings menu

Reported by players as follows :

The same village type spawns on every planet

Hover bike camera moves forward and backward when there is foliage under it

Dialogue freezes while talking with Molex

Sometimes when I press H to interact with things, immediately after pressing H my hud to my ship goes away as if I am looking through a 3rd person free look view, and my ship is invisible,

After using the call ship function, if I get on the ship while the ship is still coming towards me automatically, all the HUD is lost and the ship sounds are not playing

If I call a hoverbike while flying with a character jetpack on the planet's surface, I can use a hoverbike above the clouds.

On the “Save someone from sieged town” mission, the person I should be saving attacks me when I approach