-Farm system has arrived. Now You Will Kill Mobs Automatically and you will get Exp, Coins and Loot according to your Soldier's Level. You will compare your soldiers with mobs as you wish, without level limit in mobs.

-Exp amount from quests has been increased.

-Quest mobs' power has been slightly increased.

-Multiple Upgrade Screen Fixed.

-Multiple Upgrade Bar Speed has been increased.

Changes have been made to the interface.

-Cheat option has been added to the main menu. You will not be able to open cheats in the game unless this option is active from the main menu.

-The errors in coloring your items according to their upgrade rates have been fixed. The color scheme has been changed.