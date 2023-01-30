Game Update | 0.23.0.1.30.02

Hello everyone,

as you are fighting with unlimited stamina fish we are fighting with code to gather as much data and adjust as much as we can to restore enjoyment from the game. This is our fish trying to do it so let us know if it is any better or...maybe even worse.

So today we are adding a few changes in fish stamina and FIGHT TIME information at the summary screen. We would be grateful if you could post screenshots of each fish you catch in the comments with visible fight time.

Changelog | 0.23.0.1.30.02

Added:

Added Fight time information at the catch summary screen

Changes:

Changes in fish stamina

Changes in fish speed

Changes in fish body bend (tail, etc)

Fixes