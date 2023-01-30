 Skip to content

XP Soccer update for 30 January 2023

XP Soccer v1.13.0 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10434528 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, we hope you're still enjoying XP Soccer as much as we are. With v1.13.0 we wanted to focus our attention on some pending smaller issues as well as a GREATLY improved difficulty system. Hard and medium difficulty are now pretty evident and are more of a challenge to actually beat!

Improvements

  • Hard and medium difficulties have been greatly improved

Bugfixes

  • Muting all audio now persists.
  • Fixed header not moving character up to make contact
  • Fixed bicycle kick being flipped at the end of animation
  • Fixed z order on back horizontal post

