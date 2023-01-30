 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Handyman Corporation: Prologue update for 30 January 2023

Hotfix Update #4

Share · View all patches · Build 10434468 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players,

We are bringing you a hotfix based on the feedback that we received from you. We are very thankful for the positive and negative comments based on your first hand experience with the game. Both are quite valuable for us. We fixed the following issues:

• Screwing mechanic sensitivity

• Performance issues due to large amounts of contracts

• Unable to fix TVs at certain points

• Unable to fix TV stands at certain points

• Wife getting bugged and merging with objects

• Other small bugs and improvements

We apologize for any inconvenience that the bugs may have caused.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2159781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link