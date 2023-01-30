Update, Version 20230130



English

[Relationships]Added the Beggar King's relationship display. (It requires you have met him first.)

[Relationships]Added the Tlilpotonqui's relationship display. (It requires you have met him first.)

[Relationships]Added the Queensmouth Survivors' relationship display. (It requires you have met Deputy Judy first.)

[Relationships]Added the Cult of Aten's relationship display. (It requires you to go to Baldat'Aten'Almaleuna again after this update to display. The trigger didn't exist in previous versions.)

[Story]If you ask Aleister Weishaupt about the first church encounter at Queensmouth Airport when bringing Trump with you, Trump and Weishaupt will now have a short conversation.

[Character]Harold Yin now has a 3D version of his portrait.

简体中文

【关系】加入了乞丐王的关系显示。（需要你见到过他之后才会显示。）

【关系】加入了特利伯通基的关系显示。（需要你见到过他之后才会显示。）

【关系】加入了王后镇幸存者的关系显示。（需要你遇到过朱迪警长之后才会显示。）

【关系】加入了阿腾教团的关系显示。（需要你在本次更新后去一次巴达图'阿腾'阿玛拉乌那图以显示这个选项。此前版本中这个触发器不存在。）

【剧情】当你在王后镇机场询问魏萨普关于第一次在教堂的遭遇的时候，如果队伍里有川普，那么现在川普和魏萨普会有一个简短的对话。

【角色】哈罗德·殷现在有了他的头像的3D版本。