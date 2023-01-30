 Skip to content

Side Effect update for 30 January 2023

1.5.12: Weekly update

30 January 2023

1.5.12: Weekly update

  • inventory UI improved

Spells

  • New spell: combustion
  • New spell: ignite
  • Pact of the dragon slayer can't target friendly kings & queens
  • Water elemental improved
  • Air elemental plays twice
  • Lightning elemental buffed
  • Sacred altar is now the "holy elemental"
  • Pyramis is now the "earth elemental"
  • Water explosion costs 1 energy / 4 mana
  • Wings buffed and costs 1 energy / 4 mana
  • Fire / Toxic / Frozen aura have a new effect reducing the mana cost required to move the piece
  • Flood improved

Items

  • New item: dragon paw
  • New item: stone of Dralphye
  • Winter clothes: does not work for friendly pieces
  • Winter clothes+ : reworked
  • Cursed gargoyle: reworked
  • Chromatic dagger / chromatic dagger+ : nerfed

Fixes

  • Fixed: a piece with wings can't move for free
  • Fixed: library item pool
  • Fixed: Abyssal codex+
  • Fixed: Fire applies fire damage (instead of true damage)

