1.5.12: Weekly update

- inventory UI improved
Spells
- New spell: combustion
- New spell: ignite
- Pact of the dragon slayer can't target friendly kings & queens
- Water elemental improved
- Air elemental plays twice
- Lightning elemental buffed
- Sacred altar is now the "holy elemental"
- Pyramis is now the "earth elemental"
- Water explosion costs 1 energy / 4 mana
- Wings buffed and costs 1 energy / 4 mana
- Fire / Toxic / Frozen aura have a new effect reducing the mana cost required to move the piece
- Flood improved
Items
- New item: dragon paw
- New item: stone of Dralphye
- Winter clothes: does not work for friendly pieces
- Winter clothes+ : reworked
- Cursed gargoyle: reworked
- Chromatic dagger / chromatic dagger+ : nerfed
Fixes
- Fixed: a piece with wings can't move for free
- Fixed: library item pool
- Fixed: Abyssal codex+
- Fixed: Fire applies fire damage (instead of true damage)
