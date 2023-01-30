The Deadly update is here

While you were having fun being chased by the cannibal, we've noticed a few patterns that we wanted to break in order to improve and make the cat and mouse game a bit more interesting. And so, we're proud to present you the first gameplay patch for Cannibal Abduction, the Deadly update.

Got a favorite hiding place?

A lot of players had one preferred wardrobe for hiding, and they would choose using that same hiding place to escape from Philip's cleaver over and over. In order to break this repetitive pattern, the cannibal will eventually block your most used wardrobes with wood planks, the good news is that you can remove them if you carry the hammer.

Watch your step...

We've got some reports of people saying that the hard difficulty wasn't hard enough, and we're addressing this by allowing Philip to place bear traps in random places around the house. Try to avoid stepping on them, as they not only deal damage to Henry, but also, prevents him from moving for a few seconds!

Perhaps you can find a kit for disarming traps around the house?

Full changelog

New features:

Improved killer AI: Now blocks hiding places with wood planks.

Improved killer AI: Now places bear traps (Only in Hard difficulty).

Added new item: Trap disarming kit.

General:

Added new achievement: Urban Rogue (Disarm a trap)

Added Cyrillic alphabet support.

Added Russian translation.

Added French translation.

Other: