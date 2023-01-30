Changes
- Added an "Exit to main menu" button to the pause menu.
- Made stamina system a little less atrocious(again).
- Reduced range of the clue sfx for doors.
Fixes
- Doors in Level 0 no longer spawn close to the player spawn location.
