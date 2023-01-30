 Skip to content

Backrooms - Surreality update for 30 January 2023

Patch #2

Patch #2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added an "Exit to main menu" button to the pause menu.
  • Made stamina system a little less atrocious(again).
  • Reduced range of the clue sfx for doors.

Fixes

  • Doors in Level 0 no longer spawn close to the player spawn location.

