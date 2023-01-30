 Skip to content

Spells & Secrets update for 30 January 2023

SPELLS & SECRETS VALENTINES GIVEAWAY!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
SPELLS & SECRETS VALENTINES GIVEAWAY ❤️

Enter for a chance to win the perfect Valentine's gift:
a custom art piece featuring you and your Valentine, partner, or friend!

How to enter?
You can participate either via Instagram or Twitter

Submissions for the event will close on Sunday 02/05 at 5pm PST, after which we will announce the winners the following week and ask them to privately send us a photo of themselves and the person they want to be drawn with on the final artwork. The artwork is by Dyru_jk, so feel free to have a look at her drawing to get an idea of the characters' style.

Your team @rokaplay and @Alchemist Interactive

