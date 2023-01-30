 Skip to content

Neotrie VR update for 30 January 2023

Version 4.2.9 (important corrections)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bug on loading neot files.
Fixed bug on buttons of restrictions moves.
Scanner and multiviews projections synchronized in multiplayer mode.
Buttons on scanner and multiviews projections synchronized in multiplayer mode.
Reactivated Figures by numbers on the load and save menu.
Reactivated Speech recognition system on PC version.

