Fixed bug on loading neot files.
Fixed bug on buttons of restrictions moves.
Scanner and multiviews projections synchronized in multiplayer mode.
Buttons on scanner and multiviews projections synchronized in multiplayer mode.
Reactivated Figures by numbers on the load and save menu.
Reactivated Speech recognition system on PC version.
Neotrie VR update for 30 January 2023
Version 4.2.9 (important corrections)
Fixed bug on loading neot files.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update